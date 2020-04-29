Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises approximately 1.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $305.22 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.