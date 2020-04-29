Blue Square Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

