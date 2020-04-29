Blue Square Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,440,000 after buying an additional 88,760 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

