Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

NYSE:AWK opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day moving average is $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

