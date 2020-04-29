Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.