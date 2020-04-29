Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

