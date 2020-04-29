Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,828 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 250.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHM opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

