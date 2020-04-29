Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 7,225 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

