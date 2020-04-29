Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 620 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.37.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

