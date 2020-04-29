Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of BCOR opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $669.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blucora by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blucora by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 137,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 687,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

