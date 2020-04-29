Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $291.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average of $238.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

