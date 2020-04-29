Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 775 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 2.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

