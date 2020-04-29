Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 150 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average of $164.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

