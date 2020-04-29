Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $497,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 52,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.