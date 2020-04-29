Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $3.05 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 1.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.