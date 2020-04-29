Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $265,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,415,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 926.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 813,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 3,000.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,753,000 after acquiring an additional 561,340 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Global Payments by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,911,000 after acquiring an additional 453,145 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Shares of GPN opened at $162.87 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

