Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

