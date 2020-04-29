BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEAT. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $46.03 on Monday. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.