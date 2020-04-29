Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €60.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.17 ($68.80).

ETR:COK opened at €45.78 ($53.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.55. Cancom has a 12 month low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a 12 month high of €57.10 ($66.40).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

