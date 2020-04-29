Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.