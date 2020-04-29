Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.56. The company has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.