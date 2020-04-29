Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 33,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 210.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

