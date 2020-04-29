BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,963 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

