BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

