BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,098,000 after acquiring an additional 162,386 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

