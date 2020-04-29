BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.00.

NYSE BIO opened at $430.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.66 and a twelve month high of $450.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.95 and a 200 day moving average of $368.32.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

