BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $50,532,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $515,098,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $6,472,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,794 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

LSTR stock opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

