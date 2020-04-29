BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) PT Lowered to $15.00

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCML. ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.98. BayCom has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BayCom during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BayCom by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BayCom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

