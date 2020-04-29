Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,377,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,585,000 after purchasing an additional 751,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.