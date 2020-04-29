Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up approximately 1.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

