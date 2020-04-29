Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

