Barrington Research Increases NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Price Target to $30.00

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGOV. Raymond James upgraded shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NIC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of NIC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,552,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

