Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWFG. TheStreet downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.