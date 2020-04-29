Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $24.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

OZK stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $92,126,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $46,149,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 234,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 204,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

