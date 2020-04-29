Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $24.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.
OZK stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $92,126,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $46,149,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 234,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 204,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
Bank Ozk Company Profile
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
