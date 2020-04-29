Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,922 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. Eldorado Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

