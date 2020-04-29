Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 278 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

