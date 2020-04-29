Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $573,000 in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5,436.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a PE ratio of -290.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,088,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,079,805 shares of company stock worth $43,110,772.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

