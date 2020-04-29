Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of FTS International worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 84,412 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 80.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 47,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTSI opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. FTS International Inc has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

FTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut FTS International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

