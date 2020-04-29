Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,131 Shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acacia Research by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 119,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

ACTG stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.40. Acacia Research Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 152.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

