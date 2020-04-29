Bank of America Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after purchasing an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

