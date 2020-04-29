Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

FF stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 42.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This is a boost from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

