Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,618 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,718,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 248,876 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,176.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 819,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 794,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 29,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANH stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $141.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 41.82 and a quick ratio of 41.82. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.28.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%.

In related news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

