Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,664 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Waterstone Financial worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBF. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 86,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $349.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

