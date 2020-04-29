Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $306.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

