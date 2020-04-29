Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Alector were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alector Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 496.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 8,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $1,463,165.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,002 shares of company stock worth $20,059,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

