Bank of America Corp DE Has $469,000 Position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cision were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cision by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cision by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cision by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cision by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in Cision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cision in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of Cision stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Cision Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

