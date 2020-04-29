Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Limelight Networks worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,025 shares of company stock worth $1,013,466. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

