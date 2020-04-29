Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $340.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. American Public Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

