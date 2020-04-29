Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,187.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Alphabet to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

