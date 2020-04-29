Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,748 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Facebook stock opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $534.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

